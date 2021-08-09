First Alert Day Tuesday Night

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A First Alert Day has been issued by the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team for Tuesday night. The reason is the possibility for damaging winds associated with potential severe storms into the evening hours.

For Monday evening, however, despite there being scattered showers and storms, these are not expected to be severe. Some of those storms could produce locally heavy rain, especially for areas north near West Branch and M-55. Lows will be very warm, only dipping into the middle 70s with a lot of humidity tonight.

Tuesday expect a few showers and storms in the morning with sunshine into the afternoon. Highs will be pushing the 90 degree mark with heat index readings likely near 95 degrees. Remember, the chance for severe storms won’t move in until 11pm toward 2am Wednesday morning. Hence the timing for the First Alert Day. Damaging wind gusts are possible in that time. There is a chance the storms turn and pull south toward Chicago. If that proves true, the First Alert Day will be canceled.

Wednesday a few more storms are possible, though non-severe, with highs once again near 90 degrees. It will remain very muggy until the weekend.

