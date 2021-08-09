Advertisement

First Alert Day Tuesday Night

Severe storms possible late Tuesday
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A First Alert Day has been issued by the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team for Tuesday night. The reason is the possibility for damaging winds associated with potential severe storms into the evening hours.

For Monday evening, however, despite there being scattered showers and storms, these are not expected to be severe. Some of those storms could produce locally heavy rain, especially for areas north near West Branch and M-55. Lows will be very warm, only dipping into the middle 70s with a lot of humidity tonight.

Tuesday expect a few showers and storms in the morning with sunshine into the afternoon. Highs will be pushing the 90 degree mark with heat index readings likely near 95 degrees. Remember, the chance for severe storms won’t move in until 11pm toward 2am Wednesday morning. Hence the timing for the First Alert Day. Damaging wind gusts are possible in that time. There is a chance the storms turn and pull south toward Chicago. If that proves true, the First Alert Day will be canceled.

Wednesday a few more storms are possible, though non-severe, with highs once again near 90 degrees. It will remain very muggy until the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

First Alert Day
Tuesday: First Alert Day
WJRT August 9th, 2021 Morning Weather
Storms possible today and tomorrow
WJRT August 9th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT August 9th, 2021 Morning Weather
Afternoon thunderstorms expected on Monday
Kevin’s Weather Forecast