Flint activist says reducing violence depends on slow process of building community

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Pastor Chris Martin says the process of putting down guns and stopping violence in Flint isn’t going to happen overnight.

He discussed one idea of how to turn down the temperature hours after six people were shot at Broome Park in Flint, leaving two dead, two in critical condition and two in serious condition. Martin is calling for more unity and a cease fire.

“We have to make sure we instill hope in people that when the community comes together then things will change,” he said.

To demonstrate what unity looks like, Martin pointed to an event at Cathedral of Faith Ministries on Dupont Street.

“Yesterday, we had a block party of awareness and hope for this community,” he said. “We had upwards of hundreds of people here yesterday -- no less than 200 to 300 kids were here.”

Another example?

“You see a transformation in the Second Ward with the re-emergence of Sarvis Park and Jazz in the Park every week. So it’s a slow process,” Martin said.

But that sense of unity and community were shattered early Monday. Martin, along with other pastors and community leaders, are working toward a call for a cease fire for all gun violence in Flint.

“Most of these shootings we’re having is not gang violence. It’s personal issues gone wrong and people are getting shot,” he said.

Martin said that cease fire won’t be enough on its own. He believes there needs to be an increase in resources like access to mental health services and hotlines people can call instead of resorting to gun violence.

