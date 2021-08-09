Advertisement

Flint activist says reducing violence depends on slow process of building community

Pastor Chris Martin is calling for a cease fire from gun violence in Flint
By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Pastor Chris Martin says the process of putting down guns and stopping violence in Flint isn’t going to happen overnight.

He discussed one idea of how to turn down the temperature hours after six people were shot at Broome Park in Flint, leaving two dead, two in critical condition and two in serious condition. Martin is calling for more unity and a cease fire.

“We have to make sure we instill hope in people that when the community comes together then things will change,” he said.

To demonstrate what unity looks like, Martin pointed to an event at Cathedral of Faith Ministries on Dupont Street.

“Yesterday, we had a block party of awareness and hope for this community,” he said. “We had upwards of hundreds of people here yesterday -- no less than 200 to 300 kids were here.”

Another example?

“You see a transformation in the Second Ward with the re-emergence of Sarvis Park and Jazz in the Park every week. So it’s a slow process,” Martin said.

But that sense of unity and community were shattered early Monday. Martin, along with other pastors and community leaders, are working toward a call for a cease fire for all gun violence in Flint.

“Most of these shootings we’re having is not gang violence. It’s personal issues gone wrong and people are getting shot,” he said.

Martin said that cease fire won’t be enough on its own. He believes there needs to be an increase in resources like access to mental health services and hotlines people can call instead of resorting to gun violence.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

A violent 24 hours in Flint taking the lives of three people in two separate shootings. Chief...
Violent 24 hours in Flint takes three lives
Cathedral of Faith Church in Flint
Flint activist reacts to outbreak of violence Sunday night
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports highest daily COVID-19 average in three months
ABC 12 first reported that the tornado siren in the Village of Gaines didn't work. During the...
Village of Gaines happy to hear tornado siren