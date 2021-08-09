Advertisement

Flint City Council scheduled to vote on police body camera plan

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Council is scheduled to vote on funding for body cameras for Flint police officers on Monday.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green has been asking for these body cams for awhile. If council members approve, the department could receive more than $180,000 to purchase the cameras.

A handful of Flint officers are wearing body cameras already, but the cost has been stopping Green from getting them for the entire Flint Police Department. He’s been searching for funding and the Michigan Department of Treasury announced over $183,000 will be given to the city for that purchase.

Sgt. Tyrone Booth said the cameras provide a level of protection to both the citizens as well as officers out responding to calls. The cameras could also aid in helping bridge the divide between officers and the community, because body cameras have been known to help restore trust.

“It allows us to use that to circle information for courtroom purposes as well as any claims about inappropriate activity on police part,” Booth said. “So it definitely does provide a level a comfort and bridge the gap that we are seeing in terms of the trust.”

A community activist believes the body cameras could be a good thing for police by working to ensure that there is accountability for police officers and making sure they are following protocol.

The Flint Police Department is expected to get 24 new police body cameras if the measure passes on Monday.

