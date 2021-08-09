Michigan reports highest daily COVID-19 average in three months

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s daily average of new COVID-19 cases has surged to the highest level in nearly three months over the past week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,720 new COVID-19 illnesses from Saturday through Monday for a total of 913,220. The daily average of 906 new cases is an increase of about 150 per day from a week ago.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics twice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported eight deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Saturday through Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,958.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased to about 23,000 tests completed per day last week, which is the highest in two months. The percentage of positive tests reached the highest level in three months at 6.58% on Monday. That is the highest percentage since May 9.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses nearly doubled over the past 10 days. As of Monday, 741 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 352 more than July 30. Of those, 660 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care tripled over the past 10 days while the number of patients on ventilators doubled. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 389 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 60 of them were on ventilators.

Since July 31, there are 294 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 33 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.946 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 6.271 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.028 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.366 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.051 million people statewide. A total of 54.3% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 64.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from July 30:

Genesee, 34,102 cases and 917 deaths, which is an increase of 286 cases and five deaths.

Saginaw, 20,501 cases and 613 deaths, which is an increase of 222 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,121 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Bay, 10,745 cases and 341 deaths, which is an increase of 185 cases.

Clare, 2,095 cases and 85 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Gladwin, 1,950 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Gratiot, 3,276 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Huron, 3,118 cases and 76 deaths, which is an increase of 36 cases and one death.

Iosco, 1,861 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of 36 cases.

Isabella, 5,470 cases and 96 deaths, which is an increase of 39 cases.

Lapeer, 7,958 cases and 204 deaths, which is an increase of 58 cases.

Midland, 7,008 cases and 93 deaths, which is an increase of 71 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,524 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases.

Oscoda, 590 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Roscommon, 1,639 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Sanilac, 3,760 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Shiawassee, 5,852 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of 51 cases.

Tuscola, 4,974 cases and 164 deaths, which is an increase of 48 cases and two deaths.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.