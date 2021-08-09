Mid-MI high school sports resume restriction-free as case counts surge

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (08/09/2021)--High school sports, getting back into the swing of things ahead of classes resuming -- this time -- restriction free.

Practices resumed for many Monday without mask mandates, weekly testing or restrictions on crowd size.

“We’re definitely happy to be getting things back to normal around here.”

Heritage Hawks QB Joshua Braley said he wouldn’t take anything for granted this year.

“It’s such—having a normal senior year now after everything last year, barley being able to have any fans,” Braley related from a Saginaw Township practice field adjacent to Heritage High School as other players arrived.

Gone are the barriers surrounding practices that kept players off the turf, in addition to the nerve-rattling stops and starts of the season that almost wasn’t. COVID common sense, however, remains part of the playbook.

“Understand what we’ve been living with over the last year and a half,” Justin Thelen cautioned. “The guys understand the importance of staying cautious.”

In place of the scheduling gymnastics and those season ending fears, there is an added emphasis this year on searching out something even tougher to pinpoint than a microscopic virus: mental health concerns.

“You’re constantly checking in, because it was a taxing year on everybody… we’re living with the residuals,” Thelen, Heritage High School’s head varsity football coach said.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has, since 2019, required coaches to complete student-centered mental health training through the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan’s BeNice program. Schooling geared to recognize the warning signs that takes on even more significance for those struggling to cope with something student athletes never trained to face: isolation and disappointment.

“I think everybody remembers where they were when they got the call last year,” Thelen related. “We try to make sure that we’re appreciative of every moment we get with them and staying conscious of what the last year and a half has been like.”

“Being around all your guys instead of seeing them over a screen definitely helps,” Braley added.

As of now, players do not have to wear a mask for practice or games, nor are they required to submit to weekly testing.

Saginaw County numbered among the handful of counties in Mid-Michigan under a significant risk of transmission with case numbers again on the rise.

