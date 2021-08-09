Mid Michigan parents set to receive second child tax credit payment

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) --- Mid Michigan parents will receive their second child tax credit payment as part of the expansion of the program.

The expansion was approved through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to provide additional financial assistance to struggling families during the pandemic.

Under the new plan, families will receive half of their Child Tax Credit via advanced monthly payments, while the other half will be claimed on the resident’s 20-21 tax return, to be filed by mid-April 2022.

Congressman Dan Kildee’s office will be at UAW local 598 Hall in Flint this week to answer any questions regarding those monthly payments, as well information on housing and food assistance and other federal and state programs.

Next week’s mobile office hour times and locations are below:

Tuesday, August 10

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET

UAW Local 598, 3293 Van Slyke Rd., Flint, MI 48507

Wednesday, August 11

Noon – 3 p.m. ET

UAW Local 598, 3293 Van Slyke Rd., Flint, MI 48507

Thursday, August 12

9 a.m. – Noon. ET

UAW Local 598, 3293 Van Slyke Rd., Flint, MI 48507

