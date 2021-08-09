Owosso moves forward with plans to spend COVID-19 relief money

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Owosso city officials are moving forward with transparency and public input after national outrage over Shiawassee County’s previous plans to spend COVID-19 relief money.

Owosso, which is the county’s largest city, says they’ll approach the process differently after Shiawassee County commissioners voted to give themselves bonuses from their share of the money in July.

Owosso is receiving about $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan -- $750,000 each in 2021 and 2022 -- which can be spent on a number of proposed projects. But there is absolutely no rush in deciding how the money should be spent.

“I expect there’s going to be some rigorous debate on the city council and some discussion about where that should go and what that should be,” said Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth.

He said healthy and thought provoking conversations between council members, the mayor’s office and residents have already started.

“Mainly infrastructure projects for the bulk of it,” said City Manager Nathan Henne. “But also talking about one transformational project that would be visible for everyone and available for everyone in the community to use and enjoy.”

The intent of American Rescue Plan funds is to help restore the needs of communities, small businesses and industries that were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. But communities have years to decide how their shares of the money should be spent.

“We have time to engage council, council has time to engage the public, stakeholders -- we’ve already started that,” Henne said. “Businesses, nonprofit stakeholders, partnership boards -- there’s a lot of opportunity here and we just want to not only be transparent, but take our time and get it right.”

One proposed project involves giving Jerome Street near the Shiawassee River a facelift. The river itself is hardly visible because of all the overgrown trees.

“This is a once-in-a-generation, possible a once in the history of the country disbursement to county, state and local governments. It may never come again, so let’s do something that our people can see and enjoy,” Henne said.

