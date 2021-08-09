Saginaw schools, county at odds over $10 million cost on land for new high school plan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The project expected to transform Saginaw Public Schools still faces a pesky issue that’s not resolved.

The school district wants the property where the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission is housed. The county is agreeing to sell the property, but it appears the school district is not OK with what it may cost.

The Bean Elevator that sits along Niagara Street on the west side of Saginaw will be coming down soon, paving the way for a new arena-style athletic fieldhouse and football stadium as part of Saginaw Public Schools’ $100 million bond project. A new high school will be built on the site where the Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy currently sits.

But what will happen to the property that is adjacent to both is a little foggy.

The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission and the county maintenance department would be in the middle of this new high school complex, so the district asked the county before the November 2020 bond vote if it could acquire the land.

The county said yes, but wanted compensation to move the mosquito control commission and the maintenance department, possibly to a site along Davenport Avenue.

The county commissioned a study and the estimated cost to move those offices would be close to $10 million, which would include the construction of a new building. The findings of that study are in a letter sent to the school district in April, which ABC12 News obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.

Will the district pay? It’s not clear, because all Superintendent Ramont Roberts will say is negotiations continue. It’s also not clear if the high school complex plan will change if the school district and the county can’t reach a deal.

Roberts has said that tentative plans are to have the new high school and sports complex, along with the other bond projects, done by fall of 2023.

Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman said attorneys for the school district and the county are scheduled to meet soon to discuss the situation.

