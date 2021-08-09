Advertisement

SBEV and Legacy Football give out 100 free cleats to young football players

“What’s exciting for the kids is they know football and they know cleats and they get a t-shirt as well. Come out and you work hard that’s a good thing,” said Mark Hayden, SBEV football director.
By Brandon Green
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village is trying to be the change in the Flint community.

Besides hosting a football clinic for the local kids on Saturday, the community center with the help of Legacy Football gave out 100 cleats to the young campers.

“What’s exciting for the kids is they know football and they know cleats and they get a t-shirt as well. Come out and you work hard that’s a good thing,” said Mark Hayden, SBEV football director.

