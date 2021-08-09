Senators say Michigan to see billions from federal infrastructure bill

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Senate is poised to take a final vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill this week.

Michigan has a lot to gain from passage of the bill. Monday morning, Michigan Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters talked about what passage of the $1.2 trillion package would mean for the Great Lakes state.

Stabenow has authored many large farm bills and she is often heard saying, “Michigan is on every page.” That’s exactly what the senator is saying about the bipartisan infrastructure bill scheduled for a final vote in the senate this week.

“I would have to say, I think Michigan is just about on every page of this bill,” Stabenow said during a virtual press event to highlight what Michigan has to gain from the new bill.

According to the senator Michigan, over the next five years, will get about a 31% increase in federal funding to rebuild roads and bridges.

Peters, who was also on the call, said the state will see billions of dollars for infrastructure.

“What this bill means for Michigan is an infusion of roughly $8 billion coming in for roads, bridges, and basic infrastructure,” said Peters.

Roads and bridges are the main focus of the bill, but Stabenow said it offers much more than that for other infrastructure needs in the state.

“This bill has the biggest single investment in our Great Lakes restoration initiative, it is a $1 billion investment,” she said.

The bill also includes the Make it in America Act to ensure that American tax dollars are used for American products, services and construction.

Michigan would also get money for more electric car charging stations, water infrastructure, and money for high speed internet access in the states urban and rural communities.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.