Storms possible today and tomorrow

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system tracking into the Great Lakes region will keep us warm and muggy. We’ll also see scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening, with another chance late Tuesday night into Wednesday – some of these storms may be strong.

Highs today will be in the mid 80s with a S to SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s this afternoon. We’re starting the day with some sun before more clouds move in and rain chances follow. Isolated storms may have wind gusts to 45mph and large hail.

Rain and storm chances carry overnight into early tomorrow with lows in the low 70s. Nothing severe is expected overnight.

Tomorrow we’ll see some sunshine with highs back into the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are again possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday with damaging winds being the main threat.

Rain chances then continue for Thursday and Friday.

