Advertisement

Traffic alert: Expect U.S. 23 ramp closures in Genesee County

MDOT says several ramps in the Fenton area will be closed during the next few months.
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.(Pixabay)
By Christine Winter
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/9/21) - The Michigan Department of Transportation said drivers should expect U.S. 23 ramp closures in the Fenton area this week.

It said it would affect traffic at Silver Lake, North, and Torrey roads.

Crews were expected to begin the work as part of a $12 million project for bridge improvements. MDOT said the plans included 16 structures along the I-75 and U.S. 23 corridor through Genesee County.

The state said the project included steel beam repairs, deck replacements, and protective epoxy coating. It said most of the work was scheduled to be finished this year, with additional epoxy flood coating planned for summer 2022.

MDOT said traffic would be shifted toward the median to allow work to occur on the overpass. This phase of the project was scheduled to be finished by November.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million

Latest News

With the hot and humid weather coming our way this week there are things you can do to stay...
Ways to avoid heat exhaustion in Mid-Michigan
With the hot and humid weather coming our way this week there are things you can do to stay...
Ways to avoid heat exhaustion in Mid-Michigan
Dozens of people showed up to Borchard Park in downtown Saginaw on Saturday for a peace really...
Saginaw community rally together to stop gun violence
Dozens of people showed up to Borchard Park in downtown Saginaw on Saturday for a peace really...
Saginaw community rally together to stop gun violence