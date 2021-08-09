Traffic alert: Expect U.S. 23 ramp closures in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/9/21) - The Michigan Department of Transportation said drivers should expect U.S. 23 ramp closures in the Fenton area this week.

It said it would affect traffic at Silver Lake, North, and Torrey roads.

Crews were expected to begin the work as part of a $12 million project for bridge improvements. MDOT said the plans included 16 structures along the I-75 and U.S. 23 corridor through Genesee County.

The state said the project included steel beam repairs, deck replacements, and protective epoxy coating. It said most of the work was scheduled to be finished this year, with additional epoxy flood coating planned for summer 2022.

MDOT said traffic would be shifted toward the median to allow work to occur on the overpass. This phase of the project was scheduled to be finished by November.

