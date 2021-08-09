Village of Gaines happy to hear tornado siren

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The sound of the alarm people in the village of Gaines were desperate to hear finally came.

The tornado siren in the village had been dormant for weeks. But it’s working again now.

“It would be a tragedy if we had no idea,” said Hannah Crist, who works in the village.

She was at work when a tornado touched down last month just a couple miles away. However, never heard the tornado siren.

“Thank God that we all had our phones and like heard those going off, because if we didn’t we would have had no idea that there was even a tornado going on,” said Crist.

She said it was scary and frustrating that no one knew it was broken to begin with.

“After everyone was saying that there was a tornado, I was like, there was an actual tornado with no warning,” said Crist.

ABC12 News contacted the Gaines Township Fire Department about the broken siren in July. Fire Chief Joe Hyrman said it would be fixed later that week.

During the county’s monthly siren test on Saturday, residents said the siren had been fixed.

“Finally they fixed it,” Crist said. “Could have been a little too late, too sorry, but thankfully it’s back up and running.”

With the severe weather coming late Tuesday, she can breathe a sigh of relief knowing her community will be alarmed.

“When I heard it this Saturday, I was like, oh my goodness we finally have something going on again,” said Crist.

Gaines Township monitors the siren in the village. West Shore Services, which is based in Allendale near Grand Rapids, does the repairs. Siren tests go off every first Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. in Genesee County.

