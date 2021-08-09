Violent 24 hours in Flint takes three lives

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A violent 24 hours in Flint took the lives of three people in two separate shootings.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said both shootings were random attacks.

Two people died and another four were hurt around 12:40 a.m. Monday at Broome Park across from the Southwestern Classical Academy.

Police said someone opened fire and hit the six victims, who all are younger than 21 years old, at a social gathering in the parking lot. An 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man died. Two victims were hospitalized in critical condition while two others were hospitalized in serious condition.

Just over two hours earlier, a man died when he was approached by two unknown cars and shot along Robert T. Longway Boulevard around 10:25 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Nyles Hopkins was pronounced dead near the Mott Community College campus and another man was taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

On Monday, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced that all public parks in the City of Flint will be closed from sunset to sunrise every day of the week.

He said progress has been made since declaring a gun violence State of Emergency. Now it’s about providing the resources law enforcement need, which means putting a stop to large gatherings at parks after dark.

“Last night proved to be very, very disturbing to happen in our community,” said Neeley.

He said there hadn’t been a homicide in the city of Flint in two weeks since he declared the State of Emergency. During that time, police recovered 11 firearms, made two carrying a concealed weapon arrests and one concealed weapon warrant arrest.

However, Sunday night’s violent attacks illustrate that the war on crime is far from over.

“We are very serious about what’s going on in our city,” Neeley said. “This is a situation that we all have to take very serious. We’ve ever seen that it takes to raise a child and it’s going to take a village to save a village. It’s going to take all of us.”

Green said many of the firearms were confiscated at large outdoor parties, like at Broome Park. For the last two weeks, they’ve been able to handle it -- until last night.

“As far as the shootings, they appear to be random acts. But the root cause of it is gatherings, incidents where a large gathering is, like the one at Broome Park, and the gathering is erupted with gunfire,” said Green.

He said closing parks when the sun goes down will help his officers do their jobs.

“This will definitely help those situations. So that it will give my officers the tools when they go past these areas and they see large gatherings they can disperse them immediately by law,” said Chief Green.

Green said investigators have arrested one person related to the Broome Park shooting while another suspect is still on the run. No suspects have been arrested in the Robert T. Longway Boulevard shooting.

The Flint City Council approved a three-month helicopter lease in late July. Green said the aircraft is not ready to be deployed yet, but he hopes to put it in the air above Flint within the next week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.