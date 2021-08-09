Ways to avoid heat exhaustion in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) -

With the hot and humid weather coming our way this week there are things you can do to stay cool to avoid heat exhaustion in Mid-Michigan.

American Red Cross says the best way to handle hot weather is to be prepared.

Meghan Lehman with the American Red Cross says that extreme heat is the most dangerous type of severe weather in the United States.

She says some of the ways you can avoid heat exhaustion is by staying hydrated, getting emergency supplies and having a planned cool place to go to.

“Having some backup ideas of where to go, whether it’s mall or Movie Theater,” said Lehman.

And if going to one of those places isn’t an option American Red Cross does offer cooling shelters in the Mid- Michigan community.

“What we do is the Red Cross is we’re ready to mobilize at any time to set up a shelter or assist with a cooling shelter so we will work with local community partners to get those going, and we already have plans in place, if that’s needed to get that up and running as soon as it’s ready to go.”

In Center for Hope on Root Street will be allowing people in from 1 pm to 5 pm when temperatures are near or above 90 degrees. Masks will be required.

Carriage Town Ministries is also offering water for whoever comes by. Grand Blanc Fire Chief Robert Burdette says that they do get calls when people go into heat exhaustion to avoid that he suggests people take it a little slower on hotter days.

“Try to do things slower than you normally would, I mean don’t be too excited and get something done real fast, it’s good to overexert yourself on if you do have to go outside in the heat. Do it earlier on in the day or later in the day when it’s a little bit cooler or stay out of the direct sunlight,” he said.

If you do end up having to go outside the biggest thing both American Red Cross and the fire chief recommend is staying hydrated.

To find more tips on heat wave safety you can head to the American Red Cross site, HERE. Or you can call 1-800-733-2767.

