30-year-old accused of killing mother in rural area of Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County man is accused of killing his 55-year-old mother last weekend and leaving her body in a ditch.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Joyce Humpert along Swan Creek Road west of Brennan Road in Fremont Township around 1 p.m. Saturday after responding to a request for a well-being check.

Investigators say she died of blunt force trauma sometime the previous night.

The sheriff’s office arrested 30-year-old Justin Humpert in connection with Joyce’s murder. Police say her death was a result of a domestic dispute between Justin and Joyce, who are mother and son.

Justin Humpert was arraigned Tuesday in Saginaw County District Court and remained in custody afterward with no bond offered. He is scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary examination later this month.

