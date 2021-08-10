Allegiant Air developing $75 million operations base in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Allegiant Air is expanding operations at Bishop International Airport in Flint with a $75 million operations base to manage three commercial jets.

The base will have 89 high-wage jobs and house three Airbus A320 airliners when it opens on Feb. 16. The positions will include pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and ground support personnel who will start and end their workday in Flint.

Allegiant also announced a new nonstop flight from Flint to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona on Tuesday, which will begin operating on Nov. 18. The airline already offers flights from Flint to four airports in Florida, Nashville and Las Vegas.

Allegiant carried nearly 197,000 passengers to and from Flint in 2019.

“Flint has been a great location for Allegiant, where our presence and success have grown each year,” said Keith Hansen, Allegiant’s vice president of government affairs. “It makes perfect sense to establish an aircraft and crew base in Flint, further embedding Allegiant in the community as a hometown airline.”

He said the new base in Flint will allow for expanded hours and more frequent flight opportunities for Mid-Michigan passengers. Allegiant is applying for state support to increase operations at Bishop airport.

“This announcement is the culmination of a great relationship with Allegiant, our community and the region as a whole,” said Nino Sapone, CEO of Bishop International Airport. “Our passengers have proven time and again how much they value the unique brand of travel that Allegiant offers. Allegiant has grown from less than 7% of our traffic in 2016, to over 54% today. It’s an amazing story of growth, commitment and partnership.”

