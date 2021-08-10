Back to the Bricks security may look a little different this year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With the rise in crime across the area, ABC12 News wanted to know: What’s the plan to keep Back to the Bricks safe for everyone?

Flint Police said this year will be different.

Usually Burton, Grand Blanc Township, the City of Grand Blanc and the City of Flint team up during Back to the Bricks, because Saginaw Street runs through all of these communities and so does Back to the Bricks activities.

This year however, the City of Flint said each department decided to focus on their own jurisdiction.

“You never know what’s going to happen in Flint, there’s always something going on in Flint and the shootings, the violence, everything going on, just want to look out for one another,” said Flint resident Kathleen Tibbs.

Tibbs said security at Back to the Bricks is important to her, especially with the rise in violence.

“My biggest concern is just making sure that there’s no fights or anything like that, that can break out and stuff, violence and shootings and everything because it’s innocent people that always end up getting hurt. So I’m real concerned about that,” said Tibbs.

Wendal Payton, also a Flint resident, said he wants to see a patrol car on every block.

“Just in case somebody had a little bit too much to drink or something like that and just wants to clown and then they can be put under control right then and there,” said Payton.

In year’s past, a command center is set up to monitor the 100,000 people that come to the event stretched over a week. That command center included extra cameras, patrols and a coordinated team made up of several agencies, all ready to respond to any event.

Including UofM Flint’s police force since Back to the Bricks is centered around it’s campus.

But not this year. Detective Sergeant Tyrone Booth said every department is on their own.

“Grand Blanc Township handles Grand Blanc Township, Burton handles Burton, but if we need assistance again, we’re there for each other,” said Booth.

Flint Police said they are working with Michigan State Police and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department to help put boots on the ground.

“We don’t assume that something will take place, but we’re prepared in the event that it does,” said Booth.

Booth said extra patrols will be in downtown Flint from Wednesday until Saturday.

The Flint Police Department is also imposing a curfew on a large area of downtown Flint during the Back to the Bricks festival.

Police said any children under 17 years old must be off the streets from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Aug. 17 through 21 in the curfew area unless they are accompanied by an adult.

The curfew is bounded by 5th Avenue to I-69 and from Chavez Drive to Church Street.

