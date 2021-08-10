Advertisement

Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week fills Swartz Creek with show cars

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Tune Up week for Back to the Bricks continued Tuesday with its second stop in Genesee County.

Dozens of show cars filled downtown Swartz Creek from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The first of six visits in Genesee County started Monday in Davison. The remaining schedule includes:

  • Wednesday in downtown Linden from 4 to 8 p.m. Staging is at Linden Elementary School on South Bridge Street from 3 to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday in Flushing from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Flushing A, 200 S. Cherry St.
  • Friday at 5071 Corunna Road in Flint Township from 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday in downtown Mt. Morris from 3 to 10 p.m. Staging is at E.A. Johnson High School on Neff Road beginning at 2 p.m.

Organizers say they expect 300 to 400 vehicles in each city throughout the week before wrapping up in Mt. Morris on Saturday.

