Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week fills Swartz Creek with show cars

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Tune Up week for Back to the Bricks continued Tuesday with its second stop in Genesee County.

Dozens of show cars filled downtown Swartz Creek from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The first of six visits in Genesee County started Monday in Davison. The remaining schedule includes:

Wednesday in downtown Linden from 4 to 8 p.m. Staging is at Linden Elementary School on South Bridge Street from 3 to 4 p.m.

Thursday in Flushing from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Flushing A, 200 S. Cherry St.

Friday at 5071 Corunna Road in Flint Township from 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday in downtown Mt. Morris from 3 to 10 p.m. Staging is at E.A. Johnson High School on Neff Road beginning at 2 p.m.

Organizers say they expect 300 to 400 vehicles in each city throughout the week before wrapping up in Mt. Morris on Saturday.

