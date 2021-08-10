Bay City schools reopen in two weeks with no mask or COVID-19 vaccine mandate

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - When Bay City Public Schools open in two weeks, students won’t be required to wear masks or get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow sent a letter to the community Tuesday saying the school board approved starting classes on Aug. 24 with days off on Aug. 27 and 30 and Sept. 3 and 6. A full school year calendar will be released later as talks with the Bay City Education Association union continue.

Bigelow said the district highly recommends students, staff and guests to wear face coverings in schools, but masks will not be mandatory. Masks will be required on school buses, however, due to a federal government mandate.

The district also hasn’t included COVID-19 vaccine on the list of required immunizations for students.

“As a district, we also view this as a personal choice,” Bigelow wrote in the letter.

