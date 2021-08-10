City of Flint closing public parks at 9 p.m. in response to recent gun violence

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/09/2021) - The city of Flint is responding to its latest incident involving gun violence at a public park.

Effective immediately, the city is now closing all of its public parks by 9:00 p.m. in hopes of shutting down large parties and curbing the violence.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley made the announcement on Monday afternoon, hours after gunfire rang out at Broome Park early Monday morning.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green says it’s an excellent idea because many of these parks are hot spots for large gatherings. Monday morning was the first incident he heard at Broome Park, but he also mentioned large gatherings at Cook Park and gunfire at Brennan Park on the city’s south side.

”This definitely helps those situations, so that would give my officers the tools when they go past these areas and they see large areas, they can disperse them immediately by law,” Green said.

The normal hours closing the parks is at 10:00 and 11:00at night, but now the city says since there’s more night-time activity, the time is changing to 9:00 or whenever the sun sets every night.

This mandate is the latest under Flint’s State of Emergency over gun violence, where the city has seen more than forty homicides in 2021, a more-than 30% increase compared to all of last year.

The mayor did say that these recent homicides were the first in the city since calling a state of emergency over gun violence on July 23.

Flint residents we spoke to say they’re hoping to see more action.

”It’s a good idea, but I think we just need more, I don’t know, just something else to do. We just need more activities and people coming together and creating peace,” Jordan Garland said.

The mayor says says he’ll continue holding bi-weekly news conferences to discuss the recent state of emergency in Flint.

