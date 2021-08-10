Advertisement

City of Flint closing public parks at 9 p.m. in response to recent gun violence

Police Chief says shutting down parks early is a good idea as many are hot spots for large parties
By Michael Nafso
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/09/2021) - The city of Flint is responding to its latest incident involving gun violence at a public park.

Effective immediately, the city is now closing all of its public parks by 9:00 p.m. in hopes of shutting down large parties and curbing the violence.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley made the announcement on Monday afternoon, hours after gunfire rang out at Broome Park early Monday morning.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green says it’s an excellent idea because many of these parks are hot spots for large gatherings. Monday morning was the first incident he heard at Broome Park, but he also mentioned large gatherings at Cook Park and gunfire at Brennan Park on the city’s south side.

”This definitely helps those situations, so that would give my officers the tools when they go past these areas and they see large areas, they can disperse them immediately by law,” Green said.

The normal hours closing the parks is at 10:00 and 11:00at night, but now the city says since there’s more night-time activity, the time is changing to 9:00 or whenever the sun sets every night.

This mandate is the latest under Flint’s State of Emergency over gun violence, where the city has seen more than forty homicides in 2021, a more-than 30% increase compared to all of last year.

The mayor did say that these recent homicides were the first in the city since calling a state of emergency over gun violence on July 23.

Flint residents we spoke to say they’re hoping to see more action.

”It’s a good idea, but I think we just need more, I don’t know, just something else to do. We just need more activities and people coming together and creating peace,” Jordan Garland said.

The mayor says says he’ll continue holding bi-weekly news conferences to discuss the recent state of emergency in Flint.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

City of Flint closing public parks at 9:00 p.m. in response to recent gun violence
City of Flint closing public parks at 9:00 p.m. in response to recent gun violence
Cathedral of Faith Church in Flint
Flint activist says reducing violence depends on slow process of building community
A violent 24 hours in Flint taking the lives of three people in two separate shootings. Chief...
Violent 24 hours in Flint takes three lives
Cathedral of Faith Church in Flint
Flint activist reacts to outbreak of violence Sunday night