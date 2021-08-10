COVID-19 vaccine now offered at four testing centers in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Four neighborhood COVID-19 testing clinics in Mid-Michigan are expanding this week to offer vaccine, as well.

Test sites at three churches in Flint and one in Saginaw will offer COVID-19 vaccines three days per week effective immediately. The Mid-Michigan sites are:

Bethel United Methodist Church in Flint -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Macedonia Baptist Church in Flint -- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

New Beginnings Deliverance Ministries in Saginaw -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Word of Life Church in Flint -- noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The testing and vaccination sites were selected as part of Michigan’s COVID-19 Racial Disparities Task Force, which aims to reduce spread of the illness in communities of color that were hard hit early in the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22 neighborhood test sites across the state have administered over 121,000 COVID-19 tests. State health officials hope easier access to COVID-19 vaccine at the neighborhood clinics will increase Michigan’s vaccination rate.

“We know the best way out of this pandemic is through strong public health interventions like wearing masks, testing, and most importantly the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “These neighborhood and community sites provide crucial and convenient access to testing and vaccines to ensure all Michiganders have equitable access to stay healthy and safe.”

All neighborhood COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites are free of charge and accept walk-in visitors when they are open.

