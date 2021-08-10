Energy crews keep busy during active severe weather season

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - This summer has been extremely active when it comes to severe weather in Michigan and that is keeping crews from Consumers Energy busy as they work to restore power after each round of storms.

This severe weather season has seen multiple rounds of strong storms not only in Mid-Michigan but around the state. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Detroit said that there have been 15 tornadoes in Michigan so far this year. The average is 16 a year and last year only saw three.

Mid-Michigan has seen three of those tornadoes this summer. One was in Genesee County’s Clayton Township on July 24. That tornado was rated an EF-1 with maximum winds of 100 mph. On that same day, an EF-0 tornado touched down in Huron County near Port Austin. That twister had maximum winds of 80 mph.

The strongest tornado of the season hit Port Austin on June 26. That tornado destroyed a few homes and caused damage to several others. It was rated an EF-2 with maximum winds of 120 mph.

The area has also seen other severe weather events including a hail event in western Shiawassee County that brought golf ball to half-dollar size hail on June 12.

The frequency of severe weather happening every few weeks is keeping power companies like Consumers Energy busy.

Debra Dodd, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy, said that this year has been a tough one.

“I’ve been with the company obviously a long time and I do think we’ve had more severe weather this summer, maybe not in total the number of customers out like we’ve had in prior summers but certainly with more frequency,” she said.

Dodd said that even though these severe weather events keep happening so frequently, crews are up for the challenge and are ready to answer the call if they are needed.

“When they occur with such frequency, I mean our crews work 16-hour days and so you know, after a while they get tired, too,” Dodd said. “So, we’re trying to make sure that we rotate crews accordingly but they are true professionals. This is what they train to do and they do such a great job when we do have emergencies like this.”

With more severe weather in the forecast Tuesday night and again on Wednesday, Dodd said Consumers Energy staff have been keeping an eye on the forecast and will be ready if any power outages do occur.

“Our crews will be working pretty much around the clock and 16-hour shifts until we can get any outages taken care of,” she said.

With the potential for power outages for people in the coming days, Dodd said there are things you can do to prepare. She recommends that everyone charges their cell phones and computers and also have flashlights with batteries ready to go.

She said that if you do need to use a generator, to never use it inside.

“We strongly advise you not to use it inside of any building even a garage with the garage door open,” she said. “We’ve had several instances over the last few years of fatal issues involving carbon monoxide so we want people to stay safe. Those generators should always be located outside.”

Another reminder that Dodd pointed out is that if anyone comes across any downed power lines, to never approach them and to call 9-1-1 or contact Consumers Energy immediately.

Any power outage information can be found on the Consumers Energy outage map following the storm.

