First Alert Weather Day Tuesday & Wednesday

Damaging winds are possible
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Today is a First Alert Day due to the potential for severe storms later tonight. With another chance tomorrow, Wednesday will also be a First Alert Day.

A First Alert Day is simply a day to alert you to be more weather aware, not to scare you. We’ll keep you updated throughout the night and into tomorrow.

Scattered showers and storms develop later this evening and carry into early tomorrow morning. A few storms may be strong with damaging winds and heavy rain being our main threats.

Tonight temps will fall to the low 70s with winds going down to 5-10mph.

Tomorrow we’ll start the early morning with scattered showers and storms, get a break for most of the day with some sunshine, then see the return of rain chances in the evening. A few strong storms are possible late Wednesday into Thursday. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and large hail will be the main threats.

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with highs Thursday near 90! We then see more sun Friday and for the weekend with highs back to around 80 degrees.

