Former teammates of 18-year-old Broome Park victim in shock

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Continuing our coverage on a deadly shooting involving six people at a Flint park.

Police say two people died and four others were injured at Broome Park early Monday morning. Investigators said all people hit were under 21. The two who died were 18 and 19 years old.

Family friends confirm to ABC12 News the identity of the 18 year old female killed in the Broome Park shooting. The victim’s name is Alyssa McMahon from South Lyon, a former member of the high school cheer team.

“Every time she came to practice, she was in a good mood, her smile brought a smile to everyone,” said Leah Locklear, who cheers with Alyssa for three years at South Lyon High School.

Locklear the flyer McMahon, her base. Because of that Locklear said she depended on McMahon to always catch her fall.

“Enough to have that trust of you know throwing me in the air and catching me. She never let me drop. She never dropped me, which is an amazing thing for a base to never drop your flyer,” said Locklear.

Locklear said the team, alumni and entire community is in shock.

“I almost didn’t believe it. I was almost like okay well this could be a mix up, like why would she be there. Who was she with? It was just one of those things of wrong time, wrong place,” said Locklear.

Natalie Vangeolv also cheered on the team with McMahon.

“Last night after we all found out a few of us actually got together and just wanted to comfort each other and talk about Alyssa and her memories with her,” said Vangeolv.

Because Locklear and Vangeolv said McMahon will always be a part of their cheer family.

“I always said, not sister by blood but by choice and her being on the team, once a Lyon always a Lyon,” said Locklear.

Police have arrested one suspect related to the Broome Park Shooting. Another person of interest is still on the run.

