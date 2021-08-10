Advertisement

Illnesses, sports physicals, COVID-19 keep Mid-Michigan urgent care centers busy

Half of the patients have common illnesses while the other half have COVID-19 or need a sports physical
By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Urgent care centers across Mid-Michigan are starting to see a bigger influx of patients.

With schools restarting in a matter of days, many teens are coming in for sports physicals. At the same time, urgent care centers are reporting a lot more patients with COVID-19. That is in addition to visits for common illnesses.

Bren Gamblin, a licensed practical nurse at Hope Urgent Care in Birch Run, said she is seeing a lot more COVID-19 illnesses in younger people. She recently tested a 6-month-old baby who was positive for COVID-19.

Gamblin said the patients and her calling to help others at Hope Urgent Care that keep her going after 25 years in health care.

“Patients are coming in for a lot of COVID testing and the numbers are going up, and they’re getting scared again and they don’t want a repeat of a year ago,” she said.

Hope Urgent Care sees about 80 patients per day for sports physicals, COVID-19 and other issues -- an average of eight patients per hour over a 10-hour day. About half of the patients come for a physical or COVID-19 illnesses while the other half involve common illnesses like sore throats or sinus infections.

Gamblin knows that number probably could be higher, because she knows some people are staying at home.

“A lot of patients are afraid to go to the hospital, mostly your elderly,” she said. “I hear things like, ‘I’m not going because I’ll never come home,’ or they’re afraid to take their child in for a fracture.”

Many school districts are just days away from starting a new year, so sports physicals are also keeping Gamblin and her staff busy.

“Parents are afraid the rise in COVID is going to stop them from going back to school or participating in sports, so they’re a little nervous,” she said.

Gamblin encourages people to talk to their doctor when they’re feeling sick. Many providers also offer telehealth options over the phone or internet if someone’s not comfortable leaving their home.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines lower COVID-19 reinfection chances, officials say
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
COVID-19 vaccine now offered at four testing centers in Mid-Michigan
Bay City Public Schools
Bay City schools reopen in two weeks with no mask or COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Michael Hinojosa, the Dallas school district's superintendent, says it’s not a personal issue...
Dallas schools superintendent defies state law with mask mandate