Illnesses, sports physicals, COVID-19 keep Mid-Michigan urgent care centers busy

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Urgent care centers across Mid-Michigan are starting to see a bigger influx of patients.

With schools restarting in a matter of days, many teens are coming in for sports physicals. At the same time, urgent care centers are reporting a lot more patients with COVID-19. That is in addition to visits for common illnesses.

Bren Gamblin, a licensed practical nurse at Hope Urgent Care in Birch Run, said she is seeing a lot more COVID-19 illnesses in younger people. She recently tested a 6-month-old baby who was positive for COVID-19.

Gamblin said the patients and her calling to help others at Hope Urgent Care that keep her going after 25 years in health care.

“Patients are coming in for a lot of COVID testing and the numbers are going up, and they’re getting scared again and they don’t want a repeat of a year ago,” she said.

Hope Urgent Care sees about 80 patients per day for sports physicals, COVID-19 and other issues -- an average of eight patients per hour over a 10-hour day. About half of the patients come for a physical or COVID-19 illnesses while the other half involve common illnesses like sore throats or sinus infections.

Gamblin knows that number probably could be higher, because she knows some people are staying at home.

“A lot of patients are afraid to go to the hospital, mostly your elderly,” she said. “I hear things like, ‘I’m not going because I’ll never come home,’ or they’re afraid to take their child in for a fracture.”

Many school districts are just days away from starting a new year, so sports physicals are also keeping Gamblin and her staff busy.

“Parents are afraid the rise in COVID is going to stop them from going back to school or participating in sports, so they’re a little nervous,” she said.

Gamblin encourages people to talk to their doctor when they’re feeling sick. Many providers also offer telehealth options over the phone or internet if someone’s not comfortable leaving their home.

