Mic’d up and ready for the season: Freeland’s Bryson Huckeby

Falcon’s senior quarterback is ready to lead the birds this year
By Brandon Green
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Freeland ended last season in the Division 5 state semi-finals losing to Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

That loss had a huge effect on the team.

Freeland head coach Kevin Townsend said he had more players come to their summer workout than ever before. The player that was leading the charge was senior quarterback Bryson Huckeby.

Huckeby never missed a workout in the team’s new state-of-the-art weight room and he made sure his team was right beside him.

“To see everybody put in the work over the off-season just shows that everybody wants it,” said Huckeby.

