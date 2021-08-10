Advertisement

Midland receives $5.5 million to prevent future flooding

Damage is seen on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Edenville, Mich....
Damage is seen on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Edenville, Mich. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - An additional $5.5 million in disaster relief funding is coming to Midland to help the city prevent damage from future floods.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the award of federal disaster funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday. The money continues state and federal support of the Midland community after the May 2020 Edenville Dam disaster.

The money can be spent on building natural infrastructure to reduce future flooding, reconstruct infrastructure with resilient features, retrofit homes to repair damage and increase energy efficiency.

“Communities thrive when they are able to withstand climate impacts and natural disasters,” said Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. “With this funding, Midland will have the resources it needs to improve the community’s climate resilience and the lives of those most-impacted by the flooding, particularly low- and moderate-income families and individuals.”

Days of heavy rainfall caused the Edenville Dam to collapse on May 19, 2020, sending much of Wixom Lake rushing down the Tittabawassee River. The floodwaters overwhelmed the Sanford Dam and caused record flooding from Midland County through Saginaw Township.

