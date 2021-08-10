Advertisement

New Lothrop’s Clint Galvas brings the energy to the start of football season

The Hornets are ready to defend their state title Clint Galvas’ energy is contagious.
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. (WJRT) - Fresh off winning its 2nd state championship in January, New Lothrop is on the hunt to go back to back. The Hornets believe last year’s experience has only fueled them more, and that fire starts at the top with head coach Clint Galvas.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

Grand Blanc senior Hunter Ames is looking to carry a championship mentality over to the...
Grand Blanc enters 2021 loaded with experience
Grand Blanc enters 2021 loaded with experience
High school sports resume as cases surge.
High school sports resume restriction-free as COVID-19 case counts surge
“What’s exciting for the kids is they know football and they know cleats and they get a t-shirt...
SBEV and Legacy Football give out 100 free cleats to young football players