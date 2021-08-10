Ogemaw County releases internal investigation report; deputy suspended

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An investigative report by the Ogemaw County attorney concerning allegations against some deputies is complete.

Some of those allegations of misconduct came to light in an ABC12 News report in February. A deputy has also been suspended for two days.

The suspension revolved around the most serious allegation raised in our report earlier this year, but the county administrator now says another possible act of misconduct by someone in the sheriff’s department will be getting a closer look too.

ABC12 News obtained the 33-page report through the Freedom of Information Act. The report was done by Greg Meihn, who is the attorney representing Ogemaw County. It’s heavily redacted in certain areas.

Meihn found several possible standard operating procedure violations.

“Others are more serious and definitely will need the sheriff’s attention and provide assurances to both the board and the public that they take those standard operating procedures seriously,” said Ogemaw County Administrator Tim Dolehanty.

The most serious allegation was the insurance fraud investigation of Brian Gilbert Jr., who is the sheriff’s son. No criminal charges were filed in the case, but a separate internal probe by Undersheriff Paul Frechette resulted in a two-day suspension without pay for the younger Gilbert.

Dolehanty said Meihn’s report will be sent to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for review. Dolehanty said the agency that oversees the state’s Law Enforcement Information Network will also get the report.

“There is an allegation that a possible violation occurred,” Dolehanty said.

The report comes after a turbulent six months in the county, where commissioners removed the funding for a sergeant’s position from the sheriff’s budget. The county is also facing a civil lawsuit in part because of the alleged misconduct by sheriff’s deputies.

“The sheriff has only been in office since January. A lot of this landed in his lap and this is certainly no excuse to allow it to continue to go if some of these things were actually happening, so I think the board did the right thing,” Dolehanty said.

He is referring to the county board wanting that investigation by it’s attorney to be conducted. Sheriff Brian Gilbert Sr. did not return messages Tuesday seeking his reaction to the report.

