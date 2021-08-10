Advertisement

Saginaw County Animal Control looking for suspect who left dog tied in playground

Children found the pit bull puppy dead from strangulation Sunday afternoon
By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of children made a shocking discovery while spending a day at their neighborhood playground in Saginaw.

They found a dog that had strangled itself after being tied to the playground equipment. Saginaw County Animal Control now is searching to find out who is responsible.

Victoriano Reyes was minding his business Sunday afternoon at home outside Rust Park in Saginaw. Next thing he knew, a couple kids came up to him outside saying they found a dead puppy at the playground next door and didn’t know what to do.

Anger was his first emotion.

“I’m a pet owner myself. I have two dogs. My brother has two cats. Family owns numerous pets,” Reyes said. “So to see a dead animal like that was shocking, but more heartbreaking that these kids found it.”

The pit bull puppy was chained up to a pole on the playground, according to Saginaw County Animal Control. The plastic coated metal chain was so tight around the puppy’s neck that the dog didn’t even stand a chance.

“The cable around its neck was embedded quite severely into its neck and it’s up high. It’s not down here in the meat of his shoulders. It’s up high underneath his chin,” said Saginaw County Animal Control Director Bonnie Kanicki.

The disturbing incident begs the question of who did this to a helpless animal and why.

“It was inevitable where they left it. It was likely going to be found by children,” Kanicki said. “So that’s far more disturbing than finding the dog in the condition of what appears to be a horrible death by strangulation.”

Both Saginaw County Animal Control and Reyes want people to know that this dog -- or any animal for that matter -- didn’t deserve this heinous act of abandonment.

“They could have came here and let the dog go to the shelter and find a family that would love it and give it a forever home,” Reyes said.

Saginaw County Animal Control has an open investigation into the incident. Anyone with information about the dogs death should give them a call to give this little pooch some justice.

“It’s hard all the time because it’s unending. Sadly, it’s seemingly unending,” Kanicki said.

