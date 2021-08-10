Saginaw County man getting 5+ years in prison for deadly boat crash

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County man will face over five years in prison for his role in a deadly boating crash on the Saginaw River last year.

Kyle Loiselle, 26, pleaded no contest to one count of operating a boat while intoxicated causing death, which carries up to 15 years in prison. A second charge of operating a boat while intoxicated causing serious injury was dropped as part of the plea deal.

The plea stems from a crash that happened in August 2020, when the 23-foot boat he was driving struck the Lake State Railway Bridge across the Saginaw River in Essexville at night. Police say excessive speed and alcohol use contributed to the crash.

Investigators say 25-year-old passenger Gabryella Benavidez was pronounced dead at the scene and two other passengers had minor injuries.

All sides in the case agreed to a minimum sentence of 66 months in prison for Loiselle. He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing in September.

