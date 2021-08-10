Advertisement

Saginaw County man getting 5+ years in prison for deadly boat crash

Kyle Loiselle allegedly was drunk when he crashed a 23-foot boat into a railroad bridge in Essexville last summer
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County man will face over five years in prison for his role in a deadly boating crash on the Saginaw River last year.

Kyle Loiselle, 26, pleaded no contest to one count of operating a boat while intoxicated causing death, which carries up to 15 years in prison. A second charge of operating a boat while intoxicated causing serious injury was dropped as part of the plea deal.

The plea stems from a crash that happened in August 2020, when the 23-foot boat he was driving struck the Lake State Railway Bridge across the Saginaw River in Essexville at night. Police say excessive speed and alcohol use contributed to the crash.

Investigators say 25-year-old passenger Gabryella Benavidez was pronounced dead at the scene and two other passengers had minor injuries.

All sides in the case agreed to a minimum sentence of 66 months in prison for Loiselle. He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing in September.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

A road construction detour sign
Three bridges along U.S. 23 in Fenton closed this week
A road construction detour sign
Three bridges over U.S. 23 closed in Fenton area this week
Family friends tell ABC 12 confirmed the identity of the 18 year old female killed in the...
Former teammates of 18-year-old Broome Park victim in shock
Former teammates of 18-year-old Broome Park victim in shock
Former teammates of 18-year-old Broome Park victim in shock
Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office
Report released in Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office internal investigation