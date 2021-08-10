Three bridges along U.S. 23 in Fenton closed this week

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists likely have spent more than they hoped on U.S. 23 around Fenton this summer.

Construction season is in full swing with multiple projects under way by multiple agencies. Three additional bridge closures started along U.S. 23 through Fenton this week at Silver Lake, North and Torrey roads.

Traffic won’t be allowed to cross any of the three bridges and U.S. 23 traffic will be shifted into the inside lane while work continues.

“Especially in a season like this year, we’ve got a really significantly upgraded road package because this is the first year that we have those bond funds working their way into our program,” said Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall. “So we know there is more road work than what our residents are used to seeing over the last several years.”

She said the frustration expressed by drivers is warranted, but the projects are necessary.

“Bridge repairs, construction, replacement in the state of Michigan is really well overdue in a lot of cases. So we’re really making an effort to bringing up that grade of bridges on both state and local systems,” Hall said. “We don’t want to be in a situation where we have to close a bridge prematurely, certainly not in an emergency situation.”

On top of the U.S. 23 closures, the city of Fenton is also taking on projects across the area, including Silver Lake Road. MDOT says all agencies do their best to work together on schedules, but they have to take funding when it becomes available.

“We have to be able to adjust those schedules. So while we do make every effort to be able to work together and eliminate issues for commuters -- especially people who live and work in the area so theyre seeing it on a daily basis -- it’s not always as seamless as we want it to be,” Hall said.

The MDOT bridge projects along U.S. 23 are scheduled for completion by the end of this construction season in the fall.

