VIDEO: Military aircraft land on M-32 near Alpena for training

Michigan National Guard and other troops complete two-week Northern Strike training exercise
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Military aircraft completed training last week for landing on civilian roadways in northern Michigan.

Four A-10s and two C-146 aircraft based at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona and Duke Field in Florida landed on M-32 near Alpena on Aug. 5.

The exercise marked the first time A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the Michigan National Guard landed on a roadway in America in history.

The exercise was part of the two-week Northern Strike training taking place on 148,000 acres of Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, along with 17,000 square miles between them.

A British parachute regiment participated in the Northern Strike training to qualify at high readiness for future missions.

Soldiers also used a gravel pit near Ontonagon to practice search and rescue techniques. The exercise simulated a pilot ejecting from a crippled aircraft and landing in a remote wilderness area of the Upper Peninsula.

“The fact that we’re really far out here, into some pretty remote wilderness, does pose its own challenges,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Rogers, survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialist with the 122nd Fighter Wing at Fort Wayne. “But it also affords us the ability to really increase the realism of the training.”

This joint services training involved an Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, Army medical evacuation flight crews and a Marine Corps CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopter. Service members from each military branch learned how the other services operating during search and rescue missions.

