Whitmer: Michigan receiving billions of dollars from federal infrastructure bill

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan will cash in with billions of dollars when Congress passes a $1 trillion infrastructure bill later this month, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The U.S. Senate passed President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Tuesday after months of negotiation. The U.S. House is planning to take up the bill in September, when members return from their summer recess.

“I look forward to further collaboration on next steps as this bill goes to the House, and together, we will make even more improvements and pass the best possible bill for Michigan,” Whitmer said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation estimates the state will receive over $7.25 billion for roads and bridges over the next five years compared to current funding levels under the massive spending bill. Most of that money can be spent on maintaining and expanding roads and freeways.

About $171 million of Michigan’s share will go toward reducing carbon emissions from automobiles and $194 million will go toward protecting infrastructure from the effects of climate change, such as increased lake levels and warmer weather.

The $1 trillion bill also includes $7.5 billion to boost the auto industry with development of more electric vehicle charging stations and alternative fuels. The bill also includes Buy American provisions requiring the federal government to purchase vehicles from domestic automakers.

Michigan also will receive a share of $42 billion in federal grants to expand broadband internet access in underserved rural and urban areas. The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is slated to receive an additional $1 billion to improve water ecosystems and protect coastal communities.

“This bold package will create millions of good-paying jobs, fix crumbling roads and bridges, help us build a clean, resilient energy grid, bolster public transportation, deliver clean drinking water to millions of families, and ensure every home has access to high-speed internet,” Whitmer said.

