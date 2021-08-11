Advertisement

13-year-old wins $20K scholarship in vaccination lottery

By Chris Buckly
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KTVN) – An eighth grade student in Nevada was the winner of a $20,000 college scholarship for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kaylee, 13, says she was just trying to do the right thing when she got the coronavirus vaccine. She wanted to get vaccinated before going to STEM camp this summer.

“The first shot was pretty okay. I mean, it’s a shot, it hurts,” Kaylee said. “The second one was pretty bad. I was out for about 24 hours and then everything went back to normal.”

What Kaylee didn’t know, is that she had been automatically entered in the Vax Nevada Days program, a giveaway of cash, prizes and scholarships for those who get the shot.

So, the initial phone call came as bit of a shock.

“Well, Mom was at the beach with me and she was like, ‘What a weird spam call. [It] had your name and everything,’” Kaylee recalled. “So she talked to Dad and they went to the website. The morning I found out that it was a $20,000 scholarship, I had just woken up. I was in my PJs, my hair was all over the place. I was like, ‘Cool. I’m going to go eat breakfast.’”

While she doesn’t know exactly what her college plans are right now, Kaylee knows that a savings account will come in handy.

“It feels good. It makes me feel comfortable about getting ready to go to college and my future,” Kaylee said.

The teen is encouraging others to get vaccinated.

“Definitely get the vaccine, because like I said, it’s free and ... it takes so little time” for such a big effect,” Kaylee said.

The promotion in Nevada runs until August 26, when the big, $1 million grand prize will be announced.

Copyright 2021 KTVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
New consumer price inflation data shows the pace of inflation has slowed but continues to rise.
US consumer prices rose in July but at slower pace
The Flint Police Department is testing out body cameras
Flint City Council approves $183,000 purchase of 24 police body cameras
COVID cases are surging as kids head back to the classroom.
1 in 5 parents won’t get eligible kids vaccinated, poll says