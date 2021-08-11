Advertisement

15-year-old boy is latest victim of gun violence in Flint

This is the city’s 4th shooting death in 48 hours
Flint Police are investigating yet another murder in the city. This time the victim is just 15...
Flint Police are investigating yet another murder in the city. This time the victim is just 15 years old.(WJRT)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police are investigating yet another murder in the city. This time the victim is just 15 years old.

This is the fourth shooting death in just over 48 hours.

Sergeant Tyrone Booth tells ABC12 News the young man was shot and killed on the 34-hundred block of Martin Luther King just before 8 this evening.

That’s near Pasadena Avenue.

Details right now are extremely limited, but we do know police are still investigating -- and need your help with any leads.

If you have any information about what happened -- call Flint police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

Damage from record flooding along the Tittabawassee River in Midland after the Edenville Dam...
Midland gets $5.5 million for continued flood recovery efforts
A road construction detour sign
Three bridges along U.S. 23 in Fenton closed this week
A road construction detour sign
Three bridges over U.S. 23 closed in Fenton area this week
Family friends tell ABC 12 confirmed the identity of the 18 year old female killed in the...
Former teammates of 18-year-old Broome Park shooting victim in shock