15-year-old boy is latest victim of gun violence in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police are investigating yet another murder in the city. This time the victim is just 15 years old.

This is the fourth shooting death in just over 48 hours.

Sergeant Tyrone Booth tells ABC12 News the young man was shot and killed on the 34-hundred block of Martin Luther King just before 8 this evening.

That’s near Pasadena Avenue.

Details right now are extremely limited, but we do know police are still investigating -- and need your help with any leads.

If you have any information about what happened -- call Flint police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

