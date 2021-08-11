39-year-old accused of stalking Tuscola County judge

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County woman is behind bars, accused of stalking a judge.

Misty Thompson, 39, is facing five felony charges, including with carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said she has been at the Tuscola County Courthouse numerous times in the past few weeks, harassing and threatening officials -- mainly a Judge Nancy Thane. When Thompson was arrested at the courthouse, she had a loaded gun in her car.

Misty Thompson (source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office)

Thompson has been involved in a civil lawsuit, which involved several hearings at the courthouse.

She remained in custody Wednesday on a $2 million cash or surety bond.

