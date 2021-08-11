5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s a bit quieter this week around the General Motors manufacturing complex in Flint.

The Flint Assembly plant is shut down for the week because of the global semiconductor chip shortage that has impacted consumer electronics around the world. Automakers have had their share of difficulty trying to get those chips into vehicles.

Around 5,000 employees at Flint Assembly are on layoff this week, but they remain scheduled to return Aug. 16 for a full schedule next week.

“It kind of just smacked us in the face, so it wasn’t exactly something we saw coming until they told us to put on our masks and everything again,” said Krystal Lab, who is a first shift temporary employee.

She stopped by the United Auto Workers Local 598 hall on Wednesday afternoon to inquire about filing for unemployment while she’s out of work.

“I’m not getting paid for our regular weeks,” Lab said. “They’ll have us on one week, and then the next week we’re not getting a paycheck because it takes about two weeks for unemployment to come in or even more than that.”

Susan Donovan, who works for Aramark under UAW Local 598, also stopped in to the union hall Wednesday looking to get some unemployment questions answered.

“It’s scary. Everything is up and down. You don’t know. You’re guessing. You’re guessing constantly,” she said. “It’s stress. But you just do the best you can.”

Donovan is concerned about the possibility of more shutdowns in the coming weeks and months.

“This isn’t just going to go away quick, no. I think we’re going to be dealing with it,” she said.

