Afternoon storms knock down trees, power lines in Mid-Michigan

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down this tree near Lake Fenton on Wednesday afternoon.
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down this tree near Lake Fenton on Wednesday afternoon.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A powerful line of thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines across Mid-Michigan on Wednesday afternoon.

The storms entered Genesee County around 3 p.m. and moved quickly to the northeast, leaving a trail of damage behind.

The Genesee County 911 Center had 101 active incidents around 3:50 p.m. The Linden, Fenton and Argentine areas appeared to be the hardest hit with several reports of trees and power lines down.

About 12,000 Consumers Energy customers lost power on the south side of Genesee County, along with nearly 5,500 more customers without power in northern Livingston County.

After the storms, the number of Consumers Energy customers without power swelled to over 220,000. DTE Energy reported nearly 350,000 customers without power from Metro Detroit north into the Thumb Region.

Utility crews from outside Michigan have been called in to help Consumers and DTE Energy crews restore power.

Mid-Michigan thunderstorm damage