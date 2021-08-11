Advertisement

Back to the Bricks cancels Tune Up Week visit to Linden due to weather

Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - The Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week visit to Linden has been canceled due to inclement weather.

A line of severe storms moved through Genesee County around 3 p.m., knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses. The Linden, Argentine and Fenton area was among the hardest hit.

The Genesee County 911 Center had over 100 active incidents at 4:30 p.m. Many of them involved trees and power lines down on the south end of the county.

Wednesday’s Back to the Bricks cancellation will not affect the remainder of the Tune Up Week schedule. The following events are on schedule for the rest of this week:

  • Thursday in Flushing from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Flushing A, 200 S. Cherry St.
  • Friday at 5071 Corunna Road in Flint Township from 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday in downtown Mt. Morris from 3 to 10 p.m. Staging is at E.A. Johnson High School on Neff Road beginning at 2 p.m.

Organizers say they expect 300 to 400 vehicles in each city throughout the week before wrapping up in Mt. Morris on Saturday.

