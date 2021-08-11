Clio Area Schools won’t require masks or COVID-19 vaccine this fall

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Students and staff in Clio won’t be required to wear masks or get a COVID-19 vaccine when the new school year begins in four weeks.

Clio Area Schools sent a letter to the community on Tuesday saying face coverings and COVID-19 vaccine are recommended under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but they remain optional for all staff and students in the classroom.

Like most districts, face coverings are required on Clio school buses this fall under a federal mandate.

Clio schools will continue enhanced cleaning protocols and education about proper personal hygiene practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Parents are asked to screen their children for symptoms of the illness every morning before school.

Clio Superintendent Fletcher Spears III said the district was a leader in providing in-person learning successfully during the last school year and only closed when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered high schools to shut down for two weeks last November.

“We proved that we could provide safe, in-person instruction and we are committed to doing an even better job this year,” he said in Tuesday’s letter.

The first day of school in Clio is Sept. 7.

