Crime watch training and equipment coming to Flint neighborhoods

Local organization will be selecting two established block clubs per ward in Flint to provide crime prevention training and funding for safety equipment
By Michael Nafso
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/10/2021) - The city of Flint is adding another tool as it fights back against a rise in violence in the community.

There are new grants that will help provide the training and resources neighborhoods desperately need to push back against violent crime.

”We just want to have a safe place to live and work and play,” Marijoyce Campbell said.

Campbell says crime is getting in the way like people dumping trash, speeding, and drag racing. As the President and Founder of the Ballenger Square Community Association, Campbell drives around and patrols the neighborhood all day and all night.

Right now, she says she needs more surveillance to keep up with everything going on.

“We have been trying our best to get cameras. We have been trying for it and trying to get cameras, so that would be a crucial step to get some cameras in our neighborhoods, so we can see the dumping and see any criminal activity that’s going on,” Campbell said.

Campbell is now one step closer to making that a reality. The City of Flint is partnering with the North Flint Neighborhood Action Council to provide crime watch training for the community, a $45,000 project funded by the Ruth Mott Foundation and the Illuminating Community Change.

“We are aiming to do train people to have safer neighborhoods and we’ll be using CPTED principles and techniques to get it done,” Willie Smith said. Smith is the Vice President of the North Flint Neighborhood Action Council.

CPTED, or Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, includes intervention tools like cameras, lights, and signs, and they’re selecting two established block clubs per ward and giving each group up to $1,500 for CPTED intervention tools.

Campbell says she’s looking forward to something even greater for her neighborhood.

“It’s valuable. People can learn the right way. It’s a right way and wrong way to do anything, and so knowing the right way, the right technique, and what to really do to be effective is really what we’re looking for,” Campbell said.

The Crime Watch Program training is on a first come first serve basis.

If interested, send an e-mail to info@northflintnac.org to begin the process or via phone at (810) 221-3722.

