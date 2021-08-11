Edenville Dam work starts a process of restoration and renewal

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flood recovery is still going on for many mid-Michigan residents and businesses devastated by last spring’s major flooding.

In fact - Midland was just awarded 5-point-5 million dollars in Federal Disaster Relief by H-U-D.

But the biggest and likely longest factor in the recovery is fixing the failed dams.

The non-profit Four Lakes Task Force has a daunting task.

One they are working hard at in stages to undo the damage caused by too much rain and several dams that couldn’t stop the advance of water last spring.

Four Lakes Task Force Vice President Dave Rothman explained how the group is approaching this restoration.

“We’ve got to do a couple years of engineering work on each of the dams, in order to rebuild them or repair them.

It’s no quick fix.

Much more needs to be done both short-term and long term.

“One of the key things we’re doing here is we’re returning the Tittabawassee River to it’s original channel downstream of the Edenville dam powerhouse and removing it from the private property it’s flowing over today,” added Rothman.

In order to do that, engineering crews have built coffer dams to stop the flow of water near the Edenville Dam and spillway structure.

Next - they will remove the cement spillway and rebuild the left part of the earthen dam to redirect the river flow.

In a few years - the spillway will be rebuilt to allow the Tittabawassee River and local lakes to slowly rise back to where they were.

Even more work will need to be done before the dams are rebuilt.

“Flood recovery is taking debris out of the lake bottoms. Debris is things like uprooted trees. We had like over 4000 of those laying around the lake bottoms,” Rothman said.

Additional environmental work in the coming years includes removing overgrown weeds, trees and other vegetation.

The goal is to have all of the damaged and dried out rivers and lakes restored in the next five years, once all the dams are ready to go.

According to the Four Lakes Task Force - total cost to repair, rebuild and restore all the dams and lakes affected by last year’s flooding - could exceed $300 million dollars.

Federal and state grants may help ease the burden for more than six thousand lake and river residents who may have to pay thousands to defray the cost of repair and restoration.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.