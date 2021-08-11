Evacuations ordered after gas leak at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Several residences around Memorial Healthcare in Owosso have been evacuated after a gas leak was reported.

The Owosso Fire Department issued the precautionary evacuations for several homes near the hospital until Consumers Energy crews can contain the leak and stop the flow of gas. Memorial Healthcare did not report any effects to the hospital.

Consumers had crews on the scene conducting gas readings to monitor air quality.

The cause of the gas leak was not immediately available, but contractors are working on a construction project for the hospital this summer.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.