Advertisement

Evacuations ordered after gas leak at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso

Owosso's Memorial Healthcare expects the COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas
Owosso's Memorial Healthcare expects the COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Several residences around Memorial Healthcare in Owosso have been evacuated after a gas leak was reported.

The Owosso Fire Department issued the precautionary evacuations for several homes near the hospital until Consumers Energy crews can contain the leak and stop the flow of gas. Memorial Healthcare did not report any effects to the hospital.

Consumers had crews on the scene conducting gas readings to monitor air quality.

The cause of the gas leak was not immediately available, but contractors are working on a construction project for the hospital this summer.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

Fuzzy's Restaurant in Saginaw
Report: 90-percent of MI restaurants face staffing struggles
Tuscola County Sheriff's Office
39-year-old accused of stalking Tuscola County judge
Mid-Michigan thunderstorm damage
Woman wearing a face mask
Michigan state school board leaving face mask rules up to local districts