Even Higher Risk For Severe Storms Wednesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We have a First Alert Weather Day today due to the chance for severe storms later this afternoon into tonight.

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll have a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s. After seeing some sun and some clouds throughout the day, scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon. A line of rain and storms then looks to move through later in the evening into very early tomorrow morning.

Some storms tonight may be strong, and Mid-Michigan is under either a slight (2/5 on the scale) or enhanced (3/5) risk for severe weather depending on location – the 127 corridor toward Midland has the higher risk. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be our main threats.

Tonight’s lows will be in the low 70s with rain ending.

Scattered showers and storms develop again tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s.

