Flint activists say enough is enough after recent shooting of 15-year-old

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint community activists are saying enough is enough, after the recent shooting of a 15-year-old in Flint Tuesday evening.

Now, ‘Man Up Flint hoping to reach the youth, before they get into the wrong hands.

“Our main goal is to really teach these young boys so they won’t grow up believing that they their thugs, killers and gangsters,” said Derrice Martin, founder of Man Up Flint.

Martin said he’s heartbroken that another Flint teen lost their life to gun violence.

“Some of these young men, I know, I know some of these families. Flint’s a small town. It’s hardly, you can go around with too much going on with someone not knowing at least a family member or some of these victims,” said Martin.

Martin said the violent attacks stem from a culture of hopeless in Flint youths.

“Somebody who’s young boys never been taught has never been told they was a descendant from God, never been told that they was descended from great people, never been told to believe in Martin Luther King and Malcom X, instead they believe in rappers and killers,” said Martin.

That’s why the goal of Man Up Flint is to re-teach Flint’s youth about their worth.

Martin said, “We try to teach them about being men, about being young people being connected to God being above thugs and all that, because if we change the outlook for people, then they won’t harbor so much hate and they won’t always resort to violence.”

Martin said so that another family doesn’t have to go through loosing another child.

“We’re trying to invite some of the families now to our next Man Up community meeting, so they can express the passion, express their loss, and maybe others don’t want to suffer this.” Said Martin.

Flint Police said as of right now no suspects have been arrested in the murder of the 15-year-old.

The incident is still under investigation.

