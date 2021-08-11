Flint City Council approves $183,000 purchase of 24 police body cameras

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Council has approved spending grant dollars for the Flint Police Department to be equipped with body cameras.

Council members approved spending a $183,000 state grant to purchase 24 cameras for Flint Police Department patrol officers to wear on duty. It’s another tool for the city, as it fights back against a rise in violence in the community.

For those who call Flint home, police body cameras become a personal issue. A community activist believes the body cameras could be a good thing for police by working to ensure that there is accountability for police officers and making sure they are following protocol.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green has been asking for these body cams for awhile. A handful of Flint officers are wearing body cameras already, but the cost has been stopping Green from getting them for the entire Flint Police Department.

The Michigan Department of Treasury announced over $183,000 will be given to the city for more body cameras, but it will not be enough to outfit the entire police department with cameras.

