Flint pastor calls for 24-hour cease fire of gun violence

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -”I’m so grateful if you haven’t experienced violence in your family. I’m grateful. But because it’s at your front door, you are engaged in this,” said Flint Pastor, Jeff Hawkins.

Pastor Hawkins speaks from experience. Gun violence came knocking on his door twice, with the murders of two of his sons-- one just 14 years old.

Hawkins was reminded of the incredible loss last night when he was called to the scene of the city of Flint’s latest homicide- the victim- just 15 years old.

“No mother, no father, no grandparent, no loved one should have to see their loved one in a scene like this. This is not the plan for our children,” Hawkins said.

That scene kept Hawkins and wife April up all night--trying to come up with a plan of action.

What they came up with, a 24-hour cease fire starting this Friday and he is asking everyone in the community to take part in making it happen.

“We will be located in different parts of the city and we will have different organizations community members, block clubs. So many people that will be in these areas. We’ll have safe spaces in those areas where people can talk and now we can say how can we help solve an issue before it spills out into street and begins to now create more violence,” he said.

Hawkins knows he is asking for a lot of time and effort from people-- but says it won’t cost you a dime, but it may save a life.

“To see what we can really do to help make a change,” Hawkins said.

