Flint police identify teens killed in Broome Park shooting

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man who were shot and killed at Broome Park in Flint early Monday.

The Flint Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that 18-year-old Alyssa McMahon of South Lyon and 19-year-old Alvin Hollinger II died from injuries sustained after six people were shot in a parking area at the park off Hammerberg Road.

A 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man suffered critical injuries while an 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman sustained serious injuries. Investigators did not offer an update on their conditions Wednesday.

The shooting was reported around 12:40 a.m. Monday. Investigators believe the victims were part of a social gathering in Broome Park when an unknown suspect opened fire into a large group of people.

Flint police arrested one person, who was named a person of interest in the shooting. A second person who police want to talk with about the incident remained at large on Tuesday.

Family and friends say McMahon was a member of her high school cheerleading squad before she graduated. They struggled to come to grips with her death after day after the shooting.

